The Truth About Abrego Garcia: Two Courts Said He’s MS-13

Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, who was allegedly accidentally sent to an El Salvador prison, has fans in the media, including CNN and the New York Times. They can’t believe he was in MS-13 since he says he wasn’t. So, if you deny it and the narrative works, the media will rescue you.

In 2019, an immigration judge, not a right-wing one, found that the evidence showed Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia was a verified member of MS-13 based on a “past proven and reliable source of information” who had verified that Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia had gang membership, gang rank, and gang name.

The Board of Immigration Appeals affirmed that ruling.

He had due process, and he was found wanting.

His wife, Jennifer Stefania Vasquez Sura, was dating him in 2016 while he was in MS-13. They had a child, and she had two other children from a previous relationship. All three are handicapped.

The Attorney and the Media

The DOJ attorney, Erez Reuveni, an embedded man of the left, as are all the DOJ attorneys, said there was no evidence. Erez threw the case. He’s now on leave, hopefully heading for the door, but probably not. You can’t fire these people.

Today’s headline at The New York Times: El Salvador’s Leader Says He Won’t Return Wrongly Deported Maryland Man.

Notice how the media calls him a Maryland man. The headline should read: The New York Times sides with MS-13 member.

The subtitle: An Oval Office meeting between President Trump and President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador was a blunt example of Mr. Trump’s defiance of the federal courts.

The subtitle should say: President Trump is doing exactly what the Supreme Court said he can do.

WSJ: Judge Orders Daily Updates From Trump Administration on Mistakenly Deported Man

The mistake was a minor paperwork error.

A better headline would be: Pro-gang judge orders daily updates from Trump administration on deported MS-13 member.

According to the WSJ article, Judge Xinis now demands daily updates on the administration’s efforts to release him. However, he is now in the hands of El Salvador’s justice system.

CNN, NBC News, etc., want him back.

