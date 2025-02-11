Obama Judge Demands the Administration Release All Federal Funds

Another corrupt Obama judge, John McConnell of Rhode Island, has come up with a ruling to tell the president of the United States what to do as Democrats threaten Trump online if he continues to violate judicial orders.

After complaints from the Attorneys General of 22 blue states and D.C. who brought the lawsuit, the Obama judge said Monday that the Trump administration has not complied with an earlier order that blocked its freeze on federal assistance. He ordered agencies to immediately restore any paused or withheld dollars during continuing legal proceedings.

This is a random federal judge telling the president and his staff what to do. It’s lawfare, and it needs to be stopped. Perhaps the President can fire federal judges.

The move from U.S. District Judge John McConnell comes in a case brought by a group of 22 states and the District of Columbia challenging the legality of a memo based on President Trump’s executive orders ordering temporary pause of grants, loans, or federal assistance programs.

Before the puppet president Joe Biden left office, he assigned hundreds of millions of dollars so as to leave nothing for President Trump and the American people.

While the budget office rescinded the memo, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said only its directive was being unwound, and the broader funding freeze would remain in effect.

McConnell had issued a temporary restraining order demanding all funds be released. The blue states went back to the judge to say Donald Trump wasn’t obeying. Now, we are at a standstill.

What happens is that those who want the government corruption & waste to continue will shop around the country for an activist judge to do their bidding. It is an undemocratic and unconstitutional power grab by a tiny group of radical leftists! https://t.co/h3oLocEuoB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2025

