Obama Judge Rules Against Trump Again, This Time on FEMA

A Rhode Island Obama judge ordered the Trump administration to lift a freeze on federal funds. U.S. District Judge John McConnell ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to unfreeze federal funds to states after plaintiffs alleged the agency had failed to comply with an earlier court order.

The Judicial Coup Continues

The lawsuit was launched by 22 states and the District of Columbia. They challenged the Trump administration’s decision to block funding for programs like the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Climate Pollution Reduction Grant and other environmental initiatives.

Plaintiffs included New York, California, Illinois, and Rhode Island. They argued that FEMA’s manual review process for payment requests violated a previous preliminary injunction issued by McConnell. The states argued that the review “constitutes ‘a categorical pause or freeze of funding appropriate by Congress.’”

Leftist New York Attorney General Letitia James was overjoyed. “We just won a court order requiring the Trump administration to immediately stop their freeze on FEMA funds that keep people safe. I will keep fighting to protect essential resources from the chaos of this administration.”

Letitia James is another unhinged leftist that needs as much airtime with the American electorate as possible. Holy smokes. pic.twitter.com/FMoXdv5AEv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 4, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email