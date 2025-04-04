Fight for Possible MS-13 Gang Member Abrego Garcia

Federal judge Paula Xinis ordered Trump to bring alleged MS-13 gang member back to the US from El Salvador by April 7th deadline. The White House has said US courts can’t order th return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia was mistakenly deported to El Salvador last month. They didn’t realize a judge’s order of protection from 2019 was still in effect. He was allegedly entitled to notice and an interview. A whistleblower said he was an MS-13 leader and Garcia was allowed to stay because he said he would be persecuted in El Salvador. The administration has evidence that he was engaged in human trafficking in the United States.

Abrego Garcia’s attorneys countered that there is no evidence he was in MS-13. The allegation is based on a confidential informant’s claim in 2019 that Abrego Garcia was a member of a chapter in New York, where he has never lived.

All the media reports say that he was sent by mistake and that he’s the father of three, and one of his children is handicapped.

Democrats and the judicial authoritarians running our government want million-dollar trials for all these illegal aliens.

The judge said “This case is certainly important to Abrego Garcia and his family. In recognition of that, I feel like I can’t wait on giving my order.“

The judge said that the Trump officials failed to present sufficient evidence.

Judges run our government, and they get people killed all the time. Let’s hope Garcia doesn’t commit any crimes if he comes back.

Stephen Miller said he is here illegally, and that is true. He also noted that he is MS-13. On top of that, he is implicated in human trafficking. However, Garcia had a permit from the Department of Homeland Security to work in the US legally, his attorney, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, said. He served as a sheet metal apprentice and was pursuing his journeyman license.

His family said he fled El Salvador around 2011 because he and his family were facing threats by local gangs.

.@StephenM has a few words for Democrats supporting an MS-13 gang member and trafficker Miller is wicked goodpic.twitter.com/Ova39ujnvz — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 2, 2025

The only right he had was to an interview. He still would have been deported. The man was here illegally and had no right to demand residence. Both the original immigration judge and the Board of Immigration Appeals found there was sufficient evidence of such to render him a danger to the public.

Again, Abrego-Garcia has NO LEGAL STATUS in the United States. He just had the temporary right not to be removed to El Salvador. He should have had an interview on this subject, and not deported until it was granted. Nonetheless – the end result would have been the same. pic.twitter.com/iRJJ3sceHD — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 1, 2025

Podcaster @jonfavs (and @grok, apparently) believe there is no evidence that Abrego-Garcia is a member of MS-13. WRONG. Both the original immigration judge and the Board of Immigration Appeals found there was sufficient evidence of such to render him a danger to the public. pic.twitter.com/ggyTw8k4o3 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 1, 2025

Remember that Abrego-Garcia’s withholding of removal in 2019 was based on his fear that the 18th Street Gang would persecute him if he returned to El Salvador. Well, thankfully, Nayib Bukele has CRUSHED the 18th street gang. It is now safe for Abrego-Garcia to return! pic.twitter.com/M4cJcfGnxR — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 1, 2025

