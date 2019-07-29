Obama Judge Says Semi-Automatic Rifles Not Protected by 2nd Amendment

We better all get the liberally-updated Constitution which says under the Second Amendment, A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed, except for semi-automatic rifles.

Obama Federal Judge Josephine Staton of Santa Ana, Calif. ruled on July 22 to uphold the current state law banning the ownership, manufacture, or sale of “semiautomatic rifles and the bullet buttons that alter a conventional rifle into a rapid-fire weapon,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

She said rifles are “incredibly effective killing machines” and are not needed for self-defense.

The Obama judge claimed they are “dangerous and unusual weapons” — military weapons — not protected by the Second Amendment.

In her ruling, Staton “cited congressional findings that semi-automatic rifles have a rate of fire, 300 to 500 rounds per minute, that makes them ‘virtually indistinguishable’ from machine guns, and that they are the ‘weapons of choice’ for gangs, hate groups, and ‘mentally deranged persons bent on mass murder,’” the San Francisco Chronicle described.

She’s ill-informed.

An Everytown representative loved her ruling. Read more at American Military News.

This needs to be appealed.