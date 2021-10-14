Obama Judge Sends J6 Paraders to Jail with Politically-Charged Rebukes

















A Jamaican immigrant, serving as a judge in D.C., is giving J6 defendants stiffer sentences than the prosecutors requested. What is really problematic is she has made it so clearly political.

The Story

Judge Tanya Chutkan is leveling the sentences specifically on political grounds, claiming the riot and parade was an attempt at a “violent overthrow of the government”.

She has repeatedly over-sentenced defendants, claiming that even people who were not violent should face consequences for joining the unprecedented assault.

Chutkan has imposed sentences ranging from 14 to 45 days on four people who pleaded guilty to unlawful parading and picketing inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 — a misdemeanor offense.

“There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home,” Chutkan said at one of the hearings.

THE GRANDMA WHO WAS SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR FACEBOOK POSTS

In the case of one grandmother, Dona Bissey, the judge was angry with her for going onto social media and posting pictures from inside the Capitol, including a series of photographs on Facebook after Jan. 6. To me, it indicates Ms. Bissey wasn’t involved in an insurrection nor did she think one was in progress.

Judge Chutkan clearly hates these people and shouldn’t be overseeing these cases. She was appointed by Barack Obama, and is a former defense lawyer — that says it all.

The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board addressed the judge appearing to be very political:

Yet Judge Chutkan’s commentary during sentencing suggested that her decision was influenced by the politics of Jan. 6 lawbreakers. She gratuitously invoked the summer Black Lives Matter protests and riots, favorably comparing them to the events of Jan. 6: “People gathered all over the country last year to protest the violent murder by the police of an unarmed man—some of those protests became violent,” the judge said at the sentencing hearing, according to ABC News.

She added that “to compare the actions of people protesting mostly peacefully for civil rights to those of a violent mob seeking to overthrow the lawfully elected government is a false equivalency and ignores the very real danger that the Jan. 6 riot posed to the foundation of our democracy.”

The defendant in this case, according to the FBI statement of facts, “is seen and heard on the video telling others not to take or destroy anything.” He copped to a misdemeanor picketing charge, not to attempting to overthrow the government. Judge Chutkan’s soliloquy implies that he deserves a more severe punishment than those who did the same thing in service of a political cause she favors.

The length of one defendant’s misdemeanor jail term isn’t of grave national importance. But the legitimacy of the justice system is. A revisionist campaign is underway on the right to dismiss or even support the Jan. 6 riot. If judges let politics influence their sentencing, that campaign will be bolstered and the rule of law will be harmed.

The Judge is deluded if she actually thinks the violent communists are peaceful and the J6 rally goers were violent people.

Related















