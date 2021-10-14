CNN’s Lemon Covered Up De-Wormer Lie With More Lies

















Americans know they’re being lied to by the media and the politicians. Joe Rogan knows it and shook things up on his radio show by confronting an unprepared Sanjay Gupta. After the show, Don Lemon had Sanjay on his show to cover up the lie with more lies.

The Story

Sanjay Gupta appeared on CNN with Don Lemon today. Don Lemon is trying to salvage Sanjay Gupta’s performance after Joe Rogan smacked him around. Also, Lemon shut Gupta down when he tried to say monoclonal antibodies helped Joe Rogan recover. That’s not the narrative!

CNN continually called ivermectin a de-wormer or a cow pill. The purpose was to deceive. In fact, it is a legitimate drug for malaria, parasites, and more. It’s safe. While it’s not approved for COVID in the US, it is used in other countries, sometimes for COV. It is used in Africa — more on that below.

Basically, CNN is trying to cover up a lie by lying:

It’s true that ivermectin is not approved for treatment of COVID. That has nothing with the lie CNN told. They said Rogan took horse dewormer. He didn’t. And CNN and Don Lemon are such little people, with so little integrity, they can’t admit they lied. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 14, 2021

THE ROGAN-GUPTA INTERVIEW

Joe Rogan confronted Gupta with the truth and Gupta, CNN’s chief medical adviser, was unprepared.

Mr. Rogan began with the stats of young people and vaccines:

Joe Rogan explaining why lots of parents don’t want their kids vaccinated for COVID to CNN’s Dr. Gupta is priceless. Dr. Gupta’s brain totally froze in response. pic.twitter.com/U4F9ZUSWY4 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 14, 2021

So, Rogan confronted him with the CNN lie:

Joe Rogan questions CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta: “Does it bother you that the news network you work for outright lied about me taking horse dewormer?” “They shouldn’t have said that.” “Why’d they say that?” “Idk.” “You didn’t ask?” pic.twitter.com/u7JuG8XOwI — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 14, 2021

Lastly, Rogan got to another truth CNN can’t deal with:

Joe Rogan gets CNN’s Sanjay Gupta to admit Fauci & the NIH did fund Coronavirus ‘gain of function’ in the Wuhan lab but lied about it to the public peddling the myth that it came from nature in bats & not the lab pic.twitter.com/TAQvYJsJFi — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) October 14, 2021

IVERMECTIN IN AFRICA

Ivermectin is in wide use in Africa for other diseases, and they have a far better success record with COV, perhaps coincidentally. The issue was addressed in one non-peer reviewed story.

Scientists don’t know why the COV numbers are lower in Africa. Ivermectin interventions are used for onchocerciasis in Africa. This team looked into it.

They conducted a retrospective statistical analysis study of the impact of ivermectin against COVID-19 between the 31 onchocerciasis-endemic countries using the community-directed treatment with ivermectin (CDTI) and the non-endemic 22 countries in Africa.

The conclusion: The morbidity and mortality in the onchocerciasis endemic countries are lesser than those in the non-endemic ones. The community-directed onchocerciasis treatment with ivermectin is the most reasonable explanation for the decrease in morbidity and fatality rate in Africa. In areas where ivermectin is distributed to and used by the entire population, it leads to a significant reduction in mortality.

