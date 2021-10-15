Terrorist Kills Five in a Norway Market with a Bow & Arrow, No Guns

















A radical Muslim terrorist from Denmark with a bow and arrow killed five people in a small town in Norway, and wounded three others. It appears to be an act of terror, but, as usual, the officials can’t figure out a motive yet, as Insider reported.

He did not need a gun.

Norway’s capital appeared to be a terrorist act, authorities said Thursday, a bizarre and shocking attack in a Scandinavian country where violent crime is rare, ABC News reported.

Police identified the attacker as Espen Andersen Braathen, a 37-year-old Danish citizen, who was arrested on the street Wednesday night.

They said he used the bow and arrow to randomly target people at a supermarket and other locations in Kongsberg. It’s a town of about 26,000 where he lived.

Witnesses said their quiet neighborhood was turned into a scene of terrifying cries and turmoil.

“The screaming was so intense and horrifying there was never any doubt something very serious was going on,” said Kurt Einar Voldseth, who had returned home from an errand when he heard the commotion. “I can only describe it as a ‘death scream,’ and it burned into my mind.”

Four women and a man between the ages of 50 and 70 were killed. And three other people were wounded, police said.

“The whole act appears to be an act of terror,” said Hans Sverre Sjoevold, head of Norway’s domestic intelligence service, known as the PST.

”We do not know what the motivation of the perpetrator is,” Sjoevold said in English. “We have to wait for the outcome of the investigation.

Regional Police Chief Ole B. Saeverud described the man as a Muslim convert. He said there “earlier had been worries of the man having been radicalized,” but he did not elaborate or say why he was previously flagged. What authorities did, we do not know.

The psychiatrist will examine him. All radicalized terrorists are crazy. But that doesn’t minimize the crime and the fact that they knew what they were doing.

