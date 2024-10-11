Obama on You Ain’t Black Men If You Don’t Vote for Kamala

On Thursday, former president Barack Obama hit the campaign trail to support Vice President Kamala Harris with black men. He suggested black men are sexist. After listening to Obama, I’d say he sounds racist and sexist. Mostly, he insulted black men by suggesting the only reason they don’t want to vote for Kamala is because of her gender. Maybe she should identify as a man; we can see how that works out.

The Story

During an unannounced stop at a Harris campaign field office in Pittsburgh, Obama said he wanted to “speak some truths” and specifically address Black men.

“My understanding, based on reports I’m getting from campaigns and communities, is that we have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running,” Obama said, adding that it “seems to be more pronounced with the brothers.”

Obama questioned how voters, and Black voters specifically, could be on the fence about whether to support Harris or former president Donald Trump. I feel his pain. I don’t know how anyone could support Harris.

“On the one hand, you have somebody who grew up like you, knows you, went to college with you, understands the struggles and pain and joy that comes from those experiences,” Obama said.

“And you’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses, I’ve got a problem with that,” he said. “Because part of it makes me think — and I’m speaking to men directly — part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that.”

The “women in our lives have been getting our backs this entire time,” Obama said. “When we get in trouble, and the system isn’t working for us, they’re the ones out there marching and protesting. And now, you’re thinking about sitting out or supporting somebody who has a history of denigrating you because you think that’s a sign of strength because that’s what being a man is? Putting women down? That’s not acceptable.”

You Ain’t Black

He claimed Donald Trump puts down black men. I never heard him do that, and he hung around with and donated to a lot of black men. However, that’s what Barack said.

She didn’t grow up like many of them. Her parents were college professors. Many blacks didn’t have her good fortune.

So, black men should vote for Kamala because she is a woman or maybe because she is a woman with brown skin? That suggests racism and sexism on Obama’s part. It’s also insulting to black men, but he is the guy who thinks they are too dumb to get Voter ID. He’s divisive.

Barack really likes the two commies who want to take away the filibuster, the Electoral College, oil, gas and coal, borders and our money. Barack is very angry and is screaming at his rallies. He said Trump only thinks of himself after Democrats tried to throw him in prison, attacked his family, and tried to kill him twice. Trump has the right to complain and, with his money and after the abuse he has taken, he wouldn’t be running for any reason except for America and the people.

BREAKING: President Obama randomly attacked Trump at Kamala Harris Pennsylvania rally. Obama: “There’s absolutely no evidence this man thinks about anybody but himself.” Urges Americans to elect Kamala Harris. WATCH pic.twitter.com/DrUkX5QiEL — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 11, 2024