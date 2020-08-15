Obama reportedly said, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f–k things up”

Former President Obama has expressed concerns behind the scenes that Biden cannot defeat President Donald Trump in November, a new report claims, The Daily Mail reported.

Tensions linger between the camps with the VP determined to prove the naysayers wrong after Obama backed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as his successor in 2016, Politico states.

While the former President has publicly backed Biden – very late in the process – he is said to be warning his inner circle that he may not be fit for office.

“Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f–k things up,” one Democrat who spoke to the former president recalled him saying.

Obama reportedly told one 2020 candidate: “And you know who really doesn’t have it? Joe Biden.”

Some Biden aides pointed out that, when Obama’s endorsement of Biden in 2020 finally did arrive, it didn’t have nearly the energy of his endorsement of Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“I don’t think there’s ever been someone so qualified to hold this office,” Obama said of Clinton in 2016 in an endorsement video. “I believe Joe has all of the qualities we need in a president right now … and I know he will surround himself with good people,” Obama said in Biden’s endorsement video.

Snubbing Joe

When Obama snubbed Biden in favor of Hillary Clinton in 2015, he said that he’s grieving the loss of his son Beau and should skip the opportunity.

“But numerous administration veterans, including loyalists to both Obama and Biden, remember it differently: Obama had begun embracing Clinton as a possible successor years before Biden lost his son, while the vice president was laying the groundwork for his own campaign,” the Politico report read.

Obama “had been subtly weighing in against,” Biden himself recalled in Promise Me, Dad, his 2017 book.

“I also believe he had concluded that Hillary Clinton was almost certain to be the nominee, which was good by him,” Biden wrote.

Some say it’s just their differences in leadership style that accounts for any apparent tension.

Not his senility?

WE AGREE WITH BARACK, BIDEN’S NOT A FIT CANDIDATE

Last week, presidential candidate Biden had to use a script to introduce his new running mate and he tried to cover it up with his phone which he held upside down.

Is anyone surprised Bunker Biden is using a script? Why do you think they won’t let him out? He can’t complete a thought. 🤭😯https://t.co/FEM3C5h8um — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) August 12, 2020

He also dismissed peoples’ rights as if they were irrelevant.

“It’s not about your rights.” Chilling. It’s always about our rights in America. Govt’s sole purpose is to protect them You serve US, not the other way around The Constitution doesn’t get thrown out because a pandemic — especially one caused by communist central planners pic.twitter.com/viyJpmIKuL — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) August 13, 2020

Don’t ever mispronounce her name, it’s comma-la:

He plans to govern as a far-left loon:

Joe Biden says he will govern as the most far-left president in modern historyhttps://t.co/n4opwI9bs2 pic.twitter.com/VDZXuMFa8p — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 14, 2020