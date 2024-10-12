Rep. Crockett Blames Maga Gangs for Crime, Praises Illegal Migrants

By
M DOWLING
-
3
29

Jasmine Crockett wants you to believe Maga and white supremacists are increasing crime in cities and towns. She admits the crime is out of control. According to her, the illegal foreigners are making our economy stronger.

Can she possibly be this dumb? Maybe she is just a bald-faced liar. Soros picks out these people so they do his bidding; the dumber, the better.

So, illegals are good, and Americans are bad. Got it!


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

3 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz