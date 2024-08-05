Kamala’s Flip Flopping Because She’s Human, Learns Every Day

Laphonza Butler with the Vice President

Kamala Harris is pretending she no longer stands for the far-left views she espoused for years, some as late as this year. In some cases, she flat-out lies, especially about her role on the border.

California Sen. Laphonza Butler claims she is learning. Kamala is nearly 60, and she’s finally getting her political views together?

Dana Bash asked Butler what voters should think of Kamala’s flip-flopping.

“I think that voters should think that she’s a human being who learns new things every single day.”

The interview focused on Kamala’s stand on defunding the police, legalizing border crossers, Medicare for All, and banning fracking.

Kamala moderates her views to get elected. These aren’t small matters. She did a 180 on key issues.

She sounds pretty definite on fracking:

Kamala was certain about defunding the police:

Decriminalizing border crossers:

She wants to eliminate private health insurance:


