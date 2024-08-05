Kamala’s Flip Flopping Because She’s Human, Learns Every Day

Kamala Harris is pretending she no longer stands for the far-left views she espoused for years, some as late as this year. In some cases, she flat-out lies, especially about her role on the border.

California Sen. Laphonza Butler claims she is learning. Kamala is nearly 60, and she’s finally getting her political views together?

Dana Bash asked Butler what voters should think of Kamala’s flip-flopping.

“I think that voters should think that she’s a human being who learns new things every single day.”

Sen. Laphonza Butler on Kamala flipping her views on several issues: “I think that voters should think that she’s a human being who learns new things every single day.” pic.twitter.com/26UEGZibJP — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 4, 2024

The interview focused on Kamala’s stand on defunding the police, legalizing border crossers, Medicare for All, and banning fracking.

Kamala moderates her views to get elected. These aren’t small matters. She did a 180 on key issues.

She sounds pretty definite on fracking:

I’m going to keep a running thread of issues that Kamala Harris has flip flopped on. 2020: “There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking” 2024: “Lol jk” pic.twitter.com/UtCSwn3wlW — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 31, 2024

Kamala was certain about defunding the police:

When criminals are emboldened enough to shoot police officers there’s a breakdown in society. When politicians like Kamala Harris advocate to “Defund the Police” they’re degrading & demonizing cops, portraying criminals as victims. When they glorify BLM, they’re radical Marxists: pic.twitter.com/OCgpb7pwZM — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) August 4, 2024

Decriminalizing border crossers:

Kamala Harris confirms she supports decriminalizing illegal border crossings after raising her hand in a debate to indicate just that pic.twitter.com/uoLQ1OhBql — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) July 30, 2024

She wants to eliminate private health insurance:

Don’t let her sudden flip-flop fool you—Kamala Harris has been a vocal proponent of Medicare for All for years. She wants to “ELIMINATE” private health insurance altogether—and force you into using a government-run plan. pic.twitter.com/CFHK3MVUyI — Heritage Action (@Heritage_Action) August 2, 2024