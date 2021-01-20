Obamagate docs declassified, ordered for release today

Just prior to leaving office, President Trump declassified a foot-high binder of Obamagate and Ukraine documents not yet seen by the public or Congress.

“I determined that the materials in that binder should be declassified to the maximum extent possible,” the president said.

The FBI tried to stop it.

“As part of the iterative process of the declassification review, under a cover letter dated January 17, 2021, the Federal Bureau of Investigation noted its continuing objection to any further declassification of the materials in the binder and also, on the basis of a review that included Intelligence Community equities, identified the passages that it believed it was most crucial to keep from public disclosure. I have determined to accept the redactions proposed for continued classification by the FBI in that January 17 submission.”

The materials include an FBI memo summarizing an interview that agents conducted in the fall of 2017 with anti-Trump dossier author Christopher Steele. During the interview, he acknowledged his motives for leaking the Russia collusion narrative during the 2016 U.S. election. It was to help Hillary win the election.

