More than half of House GOP petition to remove Cheney from leadership

More than half of the House Republicans signed a petition calling for the removal of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from GOP leadership. It’s a good move because the GOP is in danger of losing tens of millions of party members.

Cheney’s career in the House is likely over, but she can become a CNN or MSNBC analyst. We’d advise the flailing Fox to avoid hiring her.

Liz Cheney was the highest-profile Republican member of Congress to declare her support for impeaching President Donald Trump.

Jake Sherman obtained a copy of a petition that calls for a special conference to meet to discuss Cheney’s leadership role as No. 3 House GOP leader and demand her resignation as chairman of the GOP Conference.

“We, the undersigned, do hereby petition for a special meeting of the Republican Conference pursuant to Rule 6(d) to discuss a resolution on your leadership,” the petition states.

SHE USES THE LANGUAGE OF THE CRAZY LEFT

On Tuesday, Cheney issued a statement blaming President Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters in what she referred to as an “insurrection” against the United States government.

“On January 6, 2021, a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes. This insurrection caused injury, death, and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic,” Cheney said.

“Much more will become clear in coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough,” she continued. “The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

“I will vote to impeach the President,” Cheney concluded.

A lot more has become clear. She needs to go and she should take nasty Mr. McConnell with her.

DUMP HER

Cheney has some support but most say vote your conscience.

The petition calling for Cheney’s ouster says her statement has been used by Democrats as “justification” for a “truncated impeachment process that denies the president due process.”

It’s an unconstitutional process and she is supporting that. Do we have a Constitution when we can’t even count on Republican ‘leaders?’

Additionally, the petition asserts that Cheney’s position “does not reflect that of the majority of the Republican Conference and has brought the Conference into disrepute and produced discord.”

SOME HAVE BEEN VOCAL

I don’t think she should be the chair of the Republican Conference anymore,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) told Fox News in an interview Tuesday. Biggs is the chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

“The reality is, she’s not representing the conference, she’s not representing the Republican ideals. And I think that that’s a problem…I’m not alone in that sentiment,” he said.

Montana GOP Rep. Matt Rosendale also called for Cheney to resign in a statement made Tuesday.

“When Representative Cheney came out for impeachment today, she failed to consult with the Conference, failed to abide by the spirit of the rules of the Republican Conference, and ignored the preferences of Republican voters,” he said. “She is weakening our conference at a key moment for personal political gain and is unfit to lead. She must step down as Conference Chair.”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) also called for Cheney to be removed, Fox News reported.

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) told Bloomberg News Wednesday that he “respects” her decision and that her statement calling for Trump’s impeachment was “honorable” and “brave,” though he does not support impeaching the president.

“I have every confidence in Liz Cheney’s ability to do any job,” he said. “And you can’t punish somebody when they say it is a vote of conscience and they act on their own conscience.”

Tens of millions of Republicans no longer want her, especially people in Wyoming. Dump her, save the party.

Liz Cheney represents the “antiquated version” of GOP, focused on invading countries and opening US borders to illegal entry, Rep. Matt Gaetz said on Fox.

THE PETITION

🚨NEW .. the right moves on ⁦@RepLizCheney⁩ Just got my hands on this petition which is calling for a special conference to oust the no 3 Republican for supporting impeachment. pic.twitter.com/gAXeIGza3P — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 13, 2021

America First is not going away.

No matter what happens this next week, President Trump’s America First agenda and movement will prosper. The radical left will not be able to stop what the president started. pic.twitter.com/bFEA4Camoa — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 13, 2021

Related