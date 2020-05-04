Obama’s former deputy NSA spreads Chinese Communist Party propaganda

Barack Obama’s former deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes claims Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s factual assessment of the situation with China and the virus is “dangerous” and “bigotry against Asians” that is “raising the risk of conflict with China.”

If you remember, he is the creative writing major who wrote on the pages of the NY Times that he deliberately lied about the Iran deal to manipulate the public — and laughed at the stupid Americans for falling for it.

In addition to spewing propaganda for Iran, he’s doing the same thing with China. He’s counting on the Americans he roundly mocked falling for his lies once again.

Obviously, nothing SOS Pompeo said was aimed at Asian people. He was talking about the Chinese Communist Party government — in China — not all of Asia.

If it incites bigotry, the bigots must be insane. As far as raising conflict with China, we can’t be their saps. They did serious damage to this country and to all the citizens in the United States and the world.

This man is a propagandist for our enemies.

This is really dangerous language – both in inciting bigotry against Asians and raising the risk of conflict with China. https://t.co/7ZUN2HlydX — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) May 3, 2020

THIS IS WHAT SOS POMPEO ACTUALLY SAID

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said that there is “enormous evidence” that the SARS-CoV-2 virus emerged from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

“There’s enormous evidence that that’s where it began,” he said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“We have said from the beginning, that this was a virus that originated in Wuhan, China. We took a lot of grief for that from the outset. But I think the whole world can see now. Remember, China has a history of infecting the world, and they have a history of running sub-standard laboratories. These are not the first times that we have had the world exposed to viruses as a result of failures in a Chinese lab,” Pompeo said.

Pompeo did not assert that the virus was man-made, although a slip of the tongue quickly corrected is what is being reported. He at first said ‘man-made,’ but meant ‘not man-made.’

This is some of what SOS Pompeo said:

China has a history of infecting the world and they have a history of running substandard laboratories. These are not the first times that we’ve had a world exposed to viruses as a result of failures in a Chinese lab. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 3, 2020

He is talking about the Maoist government:

.@SecPompeo: We have an obligation to do our best to hold those accountable who have inflicted so much harm, so much damage to the global economy and to the lives of Americans and people all across the world. pic.twitter.com/PvkIWpk5OU — Department of State (@StateDept) May 4, 2020