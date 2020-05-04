Revenge, arrests, unnecessary draconian ‘laws’

The harassment, arrests, acts of revenge by the petty tyrants who are passing unnecessarily draconian executive orders are using the virus as an excuse in some states. They seem to like trampling our rights. As Governor Murphy of New Jersey laughingly stated, the Bill of Rights is above his paygrade.

They are meeting with little resistance and call protesters ‘terrorists,’ which the media has immediately embraced.

The fear is we won’t get our rights back, as they were pre-virus. Jobs aren’t coming back unless they’re government jobs, like the new contact tracing jobs.

Some business owners are trying to rebel and they meet with the full force of an abusive government.

It doesn’t pay to subscribe motives to people and they might have our best interests at heart but Americans can take care of themselves on some os these things they are putting into executive orders.

TAKE RICK SAVAGE

Rick Savage, who owns Sunday River Brewing Co. in Bethel, told Fox News host Tucker Carlson this week that he would re-open his restaurant to dine-in customers one month sooner than Mills’s most recent lockdown order allows.

He said he did not think the state would do anything to him, and even read on-air what he said was Mills’s phone number.

“We’ve had enough of it,” Savage told Carlson.

On Friday, Savage made good on his promise.

According to the Bangor Daily News, Savage re-opened his restaurant around noon on Friday, serving roughly 250 people by the early evening. He did implement social distancing guidelines for customers.

Then the health and liquor license inspectors showed up and revoked the licenses that Savage needs to legally operate, effectively closing his businesses once again, WCSH-TV reported.

The left is vindictive here. Their draconian social distancing guidelines are NOT ‘laws’ as the insane Governor contends. You cannot use executive orders to obliterate the Americans’ Bill of Rights.

Savage shut down his restaurant.

“We will be closed until further notice as of Friday, May 1st. Thank you all for your support today,” Savage posted to Facebook.

Despite having fewer than 1,200 COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths, Mills has implemented strict lockdown guidelines in Maine that include not re-opening restaurants and much of the hospitality industry until at least June.

He shouldn’t have given out anyone’s cell phone number, but you can see why he’s angry:

In which Maine restaurant owner Rick Savage gives out the cellphone number of Democratic Governor Janet Mills live on the air pic.twitter.com/BU5rYSyuuL — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 1, 2020

Tucker had an interesting take on our canceled constitutional rights:

ONE MAYOR WANTS TO SURVEIL AND CONTAIN AMERICANS WHO ARE EXPOSED TO THE VIRUS

Quinton Lucas, the mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, attracted the attention of Liberty Counsel who is looking into his violation of 1st Amendment religious rights.

Liberty Counsel founder Mat Staver noted Kansas City is requiring that churches “submit a list of members and attendees along with their names, addresses and telephone numbers to city officials for tracking and surveillance purposes.”

“I am running out of adjectives to describe how completely insane the tyrannical abuses launched by state governors and local officials against pastors and churches are becoming,” he said in his newsletter. “It is as if these leaders never bothered to so much as glance at the Constitution they swore to uphold and defend. They seem to be governing from some make-believe, dystopian viewpoint.”

He said the order also applies to businesses, but that doesn’t make it any more constitutional.

“The new order states that by recording names and contact information, the health department will be able ‘to more quickly trace, test, and isolate individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19,'” he explains.

“The Germans did this very thing to Jews – collecting the names and locations of all known synagogue attendees – in the early days of the Nazi regime,” he points out.

THINGS LIKE THIS ARE GOING ON THROUGHOUT THE NATION

Where is Bill Barr? Supporting a couple of lawsuits is hardly adequate.

What are your opinions on this? pic.twitter.com/XlgzCfXCvm — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) May 4, 2020

NEW YORK IS AFTER THE JEWS

Bill de Blasio singles out Jews and Christians, even if they follow social distance guidelines. After doing a terrible job during the crisis, he is now barring people from all rights. They can’t sit more than one at a time it appears.

Rabbis sitting in synagogue 6 feet apart studying get busted by the cops. Summonses were up to $1,000. Shocking. Gross. pic.twitter.com/VwNo0KlzlZ — Jewish City Girl (@ConservCityGirl) April 30, 2020