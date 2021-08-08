Obama’s super spreader bash! They’re all laughing at you!

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Barack Obama held his enormous super spreader party and there was not a mask in sight. There was no vaccine mandate. They are laughing at all you peasants.

While the elites party, they are telling you to not hold a birthday party for at least two years.

Communist New York City Mayor de Blasio said he will let us have rights if we vaccinate. That’s insane.

Private employers mandating it is also a problem. Listen to Harmeet Dhillon discuss it in the clip below.

Harmeet also discusses the abuse of blacks on this front. She rightfully calls it the civil rights issue of our times and a “constitutional crisis.”

The ultimate goal is to concentrate all power in the DC swamp. If they get away with this, it will get worse.


