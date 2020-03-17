Objection Removed, House Corona Pork Bill Moves to the Senate

The House passed by unanimous consent a revised coronavirus emergency bill [filled with Democrat pork], the Washington Examiner reported.

The legislation, which originally passed on Saturday but was sent back to the floor over a technicality, passed a second time on Monday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi worked out the “technical corrections bill” with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Republicans were and still are very concerned about the effects on small businesses. So, now they have a deal.

The bill now goes to the Senate and it could pass today.

Rep. Gohmert, who was getting pummeled, especially by his opponent, far-left Hank Gilbert. Gilbert uses ACT Blue, the Soros-Brock fundraising arm to shore up his campaign. The delay wasn’t Gohmert’s fault. It was clearly Pelosi’s.

Why would you expect him to vote for something he has not seen? It’s not Gohmert’s fault – it’;s the fault of the people who think they can get people to vote on a bill they have not seen. https://t.co/wu2Y3LlGA4 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 16, 2020

Gohmert withdrew his objections, allowing it to pass a second time.

Andy Biggs and others explained the objections, which continue, on The Ingraham Angle last night