‘Objectively bad people’ assail Luke Letlow, 41, who died of a heart attack tied to COV

Tragically, Luke Letlow, age 41, died from a heart attack related to COVID-19 this week. He was a newly-elected congressman from Louisiana with a young family. Mr.Letlow was an advocate of opening up. As we know, lockdowns don’t work.

Social distancing and masks might work, and we should do it. We should avoid congregating.

Recently, Mr. Letlow said we should open up, and the Left is attacking him on social media for saying it, although he is deceased.

Our economy is vital to future of our state and our country. “So while we’ve been cautious and I think both the state and federal level have taken numerous precautions for COVID-19. We’re now at a place if we do not open our economy we’re in real danger.” pic.twitter.com/g3WKTuwMj2 — Luke Letlow (@LukeLetlow) October 8, 2020

That clip brought out the bad people.

THESE ARE ‘OBJECTIVELY BAD PEOPLE’

The evil Left decided to trash him even before the funeral and despite his young family. He did encourage caution. We have two examples here.

objectively bad people. pic.twitter.com/FPuaXTJ0lc — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 30, 2020

HEART ATTACK

LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor G.E. Ghali said Letlow died from a heart attack following a procedure related to the infection, according to NewsStar.

Letlow, R-Start, announced on December 18 he tested positive for COVID-19 and was first quarantining at his Richland Parish home.

But on Dec. 19, he was admitted to St. Francis as symptoms persisted, and eventually, he was transferred to Shreveport.

“It’s devastating to our entire team,” Ghali said.

“He had no underlying conditions,” Ghali said. “It was just COVID.” Actually, it was COVID and his heart. And what kind of surgery did they have to do?

Are they sure he didn’t have underlying conditions? In any case, the flu, pneumonia, and many contagious diseases can cause the heart to weaken. People who have rheumatoid arthritis indirectly die from that but it’s always organ failure just like old age. He died from COV and a heart attack.

THE FAMILY’S STATEMENT

“We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of support we have received and feel truly blessed to be touched by the prayers of so many,” she wrote.

The Facebook page was updated Tuesday night with the news of Letlow’s death.

“Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, 41, passed away this evening at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport due to complications from COVID-19. LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor G.E. Ghali said Letlow died from a heart attack following a procedure elated to the infection.

“He had no underlying conditions,” Ghali said. “It was just COVID.”

“Letlow was admitted into a Monroe hospital on December 19 after testing positive for the coronavirus and was transferred to Ochsner-LSU Health on Tuesday, December 22, and placed in intensive care. Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, PhD., and two young children.

“The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time. A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.”

— Andrew Bautsch, Representative for Congressman-elect Luke Letlow.