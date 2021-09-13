Obnoxious Chris Wallace suggests Justice Breyer retire, not be a ‘fool’

















Fox News’s resident leftist Chris Wallace interviewed Justice Breyer today and asked non-stop why he wouldn’t retire. He played a clip of the late Justice Scalia saying only a fool would want a replacement Justice who could undo 25 years of his efforts. Then he asked Justice Breyer what he thought about that.

It was rather rude. Wallace’s desperation was palatable as he tried to push Breyer into giving up his job. He acts as if Breyer is on his deathbed.

Why doesn’t Wallace retire? He’s totally useless. Justice Breyer should have asked him why he doesn’t.

Watch:

