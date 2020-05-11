Obnoxious reporters ruin the Monday briefing on coronavirus

The coronavirus press conference in the Rose Garden ended badly on Monday thanks to two so-called journalists out to make names for themselves.

Trump tried a Rose Garden setting with reporters wearing mandatory masks after two White House staffers tested positive for the virus last week. The subject was increased testing to get the country ready for reopening.

The press conference was okay until Trump called on CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang for a second time and then CNN’s Kaitlan Collins got in on the performance.

TWO REPORTERS RUIN THE PRESSER

Jiang accused Trump of viewing testing for the virus as a “global competition” because he keeps saying how America leads the world in testing while “everyday Americans are still losing their lives we’re still seeing more cases every day”. Trump told her people are losing their lives everywhere in the world and that she should ask that question of China.

Jiang, born in China, then interjected while another reporter was asking a question. She wanted to know why he said she should ask China that question. Obviously, the question was meant to provoke President Trump.

Jiang stood and badgered Trump asking why he wasn’t answering her question. He said that he was not telling her specifically but to “anybody that would ask a nasty question like that”.

President Trump ignored another nasty reporter Kaitlin Collins who then demanded she ask her question anyway.

He left abruptly.

This is absurd. These disrespectful reporters only care about embarrassing the president before the world, feeding ammo to our enemies.

Prior to this, President Trump addressed the hacking to steal secrets.

People are insincerely reacting to the POTUS Weijia Jiang interaction. Earlier in the presser, Steve Holland asked abt Chinese hackers stealing vaccine research, @realDonaldTrump: “What else is new with China? What else is new? Tell me.” Stop making something out of nothing. pic.twitter.com/YKgzJ7ReIC — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 11, 2020

OBAMAGATE

During this same press conference, President Trump was asked about his weekend tweets on Obamagate.

Washington Post reporter Philip Rucker asked, “Mr. President in one of your Mother’s Day tweets you appeared to accuse President Obama of one of the biggest political crimes in American history by far. Those were your words. What crime exactly are you accusing President Obama of committing and do you believe the Justice Department should prosecute him?

President Trump responded, “Obamagate. It’s been going on for a long time. It’s been going on since before I even got elected. And it’s a disgrace that it happened and it’s gone on. And if you look now at all of this information that’s being released and from what I understand that’s only the beginning. Some terrible things happened and it should never be allowed to happen in our country again. And you’ll be seeing what’s going on in the coming weeks but I wish you’d write honestly about it but unfortunately, you choose not to do so.”

“What is the crime?” the persistent WaPo reporter asked.

President Trump answered again, “You know what the crime is. The crime is very obvious to everybody.”

REPORTER: You accused President Obama of a crime yesterday. What crime are you accusing him of? TRUMP: “Obamagate. It’s been going on for a long time…” REPORTER: “What is the crime?” TRUMP: “You know what the crime is. The crime is very obvious to everybody.” pic.twitter.com/H7GPZcA9kD — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 11, 2020

