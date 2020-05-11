YouTube finds danger in an Ingraham segment

Yesterday, on May 10th, we were notified that a video of Laura Ingraham discussing a study of hydroxychloroquine violated their community guidelines against encouraging others to commit dangerous or violent acts. You would think Ms. Ingraham was trying to get people to drink fish tank cleaner like the wife in Arizona who is currently under investigation for possible homicide.

YouTube is dangerously out of control. They’re basically banning Laura Ingraham.

Here’s a screenshot from the Nazis at YouTube:

This is the video that allegedly promotes dangerous behavior:

I appealed at 7:12 pm this evening and my rejection came in at 7:15 [form letter, no real review]: