Obrador Encourages More Orderly Migration & Making Them Legal

As we noted earlier, Mexican President López Obrador met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in Mexico City Wednesday to discuss the massive invasion, aided and abetted by his cartel government.

According to a read-out distributed by the White House, Obrador wants amnesty for illegal aliens already in the United States and regular illegal immigration. Biden officials agreed. Further, Obrador falsely claimed President Biden is committed to pursuing “regular, orderly, and secure migration.”

Did the White House give him the speech?

The deceptive Marxists are still pretending the open borders are something they can’t control due to poverty, inequality, and crime.

“This [their joint commitment] includes reinforcing our partnership to address the root causes of migration, such as poverty, inequality, democratic decline, and violence, and for the two countries’ initiative for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans.”

Here’s the subtle call for amnesty.

“Ongoing cooperation also includes enhanced efforts to disrupt human smuggling, trafficking, and criminal networks, and continuing the work to promote legal instead of irregular migration pathways.”

Obrador wants more money.

“Both delegations underlined the efforts that the Biden administration is pursuing through development assistance and humanitarian aid, as well as advancing new private investments in the region,” the statement says.

They want this to be constant.

“The delegations also discussed the benefit of regularizing the situation of long-term undocumented Hispanic migrants and DACA recipients, who are a vital part of the U.S. economy and society,” the statement continues. “The two delegations agreed to meet again in Washington in January 2024 to continue to advance our strong partnership on migration management.”

Biden is creating the North American Union.

