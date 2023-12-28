Defense Secretary’s Own Study Fingers Him

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin commissioned a study in 2021 following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, in which several active duty military and veterans participated, to gain better insight into the breadth of the problem, according to a memo.

However, the study, based on interviews with more than 100 defense officials and experts, government studies, articles, and preexisting data, was completed in mid-2022, and found something he didn’t expect. It found that DOD, despite two years of work, has failed to understand domestic extremism and may have inflated the issue to the possible detriment of cohesion within the ranks.

“May have?”

As if we didn’t know, it damages the cohesiveness of the soldiers.

“In the absence of a clear and consistent message, there is a risk that misinterpretations could lead to a significant division in the force along political and ideological lines, with some members of the military believing that they are being targeted for their views” the authors wrote.

They “found reason to believe that the risk to the military from widespread polarization and division in the ranks may be a greater risk than the radicalization of a few service members.”

Austin said they’ll follow the recommendations but added: “The vast majority of those who serve in uniform and their civilian colleagues do so with great honor and integrity, but any extremist behavior in the force can have an outsized impact. We shall adhere to our core beliefs and values and reaffirm the oaths we each took to uphold and support the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. This is the greatest fighting force the world has known, and we will ensure it remains exactly that.”

WHITE RAGE AND PRONOUNS

In other words, nothing has changed really. The soldiers will still have to watch their pronouns or be pegged as extremists. Austin will still talk about imaginary “white rage,” and normal white males will be targeted as potential domestic terrorists.

The military has to undergo mandatory pronoun training, which is insane. Austin is also foisting full CRT training on them.

Austin targeted Trump supporters as domestic terrorists, continually referring to J6. He also spent time and tax money renaming bases and taking down at least one historical statue.

