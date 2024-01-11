Obrador Would Gladly Stem Illegal Immigration – for a Hefty Price

Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador issued a lengthy series of demands detailing what the U.S. must offer in exchange for Mexico’s help in stemming the flow of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.

He wants the US to give billions to Narco countries, including his.

Lopez Obrador’s demands came during a Friday press conference roughly a week after meeting with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Mexico City in late December.

The U.S. officials requested that Mexico boost its assistance in stopping illegal immigration.

Lopez Obrador responded by demanding the U.S. give $20 billion to Latin American and Caribbean countries, grant work visas to ten million Hispanics who have worked in the U.S. for at least ten years, end sanctions against Venezuela, and halt the blockade of Cuba.

‘We are going to help, as we always do,’ López Obrador said in a Friday speech. ‘Mexico is helping reach agreements with other countries, in this case Venezuela,’ he said before pivoting to his wish list.

The negotiations come at a critical time for President Biden, whose polling numbers on illegal immigration have been low throughout his presidency. The U.S. also suffered a surge of migrants at the border this fall, with roughly 240,000 monthly migrant encounters at the border in late 2023, reports Fox News.

Biden said they’d have to meet some of their demands, but they don’t. We could threaten them back with loss of funding, sanctions, and labeling cartels terrorists, but Biden would rather spend more money we don’t have.

