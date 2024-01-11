CDC Gave $540K to Transgender Sex Workers

US taxpayers are funding transgender sex workers via the CDC, which gave them a $540,000 grant.

These agencies should not have taxpayer dollars unless they are closely monitored. They have too much funding that has nothing to do with their mission. A lot of people need to be fired.

Everyone needs to read this thread. The US government is giving your tax dollars to trans “sex workers”. This is what our money goes to. Our entire government needs to be fired. Everyone. Start over with randomly selected citizens and it’ll be less evil. https://t.co/MvLxl8x0BH — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 10, 2024

Gosh I haven’t even introduced the founder/principal consultant, Cecilia Gentili! Cecilia’s story is inspiring because only in America can a transgender drug addict prostitute from Argentina enter the country illegally, claim asylum, and end up getting $540,000 from taxpayers pic.twitter.com/GZSfiB38Rq — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 10, 2024

This is your CDC, and this is one reason the US is broke:

