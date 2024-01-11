CDC Gave $540K to Transgender Sex Workers

By
M Dowling
-
0
18

US taxpayers are funding transgender sex workers via the CDC, which gave them a $540,000 grant.

These agencies should not have taxpayer dollars unless they are closely monitored. They have too much funding that has nothing to do with their mission. A lot of people need to be fired.

This is your CDC, and this is one reason the US is broke:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments