Odell Beckham Feels Like a “Zoo Animal”…a Show Monkey”

After signing a five-year contract with the NY Giants for $95 million, Odell Beckham joined LeBron James’ HBO show “The Shop” on Tuesday. He explained that he has felt like a “zoo animal” at times during his career.

James started the conversation off claiming there is a double standard between how black players are treated versus how white players like Aaron Rodgers were treated.

“And we’re doing the same s—, the same exact s—, I’m talking about the phone is on. We’re like, ‘Yo, get that f—–g phone out of my face. I’m with my family.’ If we’re out with our family, and we say that s—, and somebody posts it, and if Aaron Rodgers or one of those guys say that s—, and they post it, somebody’s going to be like, ‘Hey you guys should respect Aaron Rodgers,’” James said.

Beckham chimed in about a fan who wanted to take a photo.

“I had it happen the other day. I didn’t want to take a picture. Like, I’m like I’m really in a rush, I’ve got to go. I get on Twitter, it’s like, oh, yeah, I’m a Giant season ticket-holder for thirty years. I’m like, ‘First of all, you’re twenty-something,’” he said. “And then, it’s like, oh, he’s an a——, he didn’t want to take a picture.”

The highest-paid wide receiver in football then explained that he feels like a zoo animal.

“To me, I be feeling like, I tell people this all the time — I really feel like a zoo animal. Like that’s where life’s gone for me,” he said. “You know, you used to take your kids to the zoo and we used to be like, you know, ‘I want to see the lions’ or ‘Let’s go see the lions.’ And you go out there, and the lions are laid out. You know what I mean?

“And it’s like, why aren’t they doing lion stuff, you know what I mean? Like I’ve got people who call out, ‘Odell! Dance!’ Like, I’m a show punk, a show monkey or something. Like I’m a puppet, you know what I mean? And it’s like to me, that doesn’t feel good, but it’s like, damn, that’s what life became. But, can you ever really detach from that?”

