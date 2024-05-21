O’Donnell Explains Why Cohen Didn’t Really Embezzle Trump’s $$$

Michael Cohen admitted to embezzling $30,000 of Donald Trump’s money while testifying in court today. However, Lawrence O’Donnell was ready with an excuse to save his hide.

CLOWN WORLD MEDIA

O’Donnell claimed Michael Cohen was not really guilty of embezzlement because he felt he deserved a bonus, and he didn’t even take the equivalent of the bonus he felt he deserved.

Cohen was just “rebalancing” his bonus, which was less than the bonus he received the year before.

So, if I feel I deserve a new coat at Norstrom’s, should I just take it off the rack and trot out the door with it?

These people in the media and government have no moral anchors at all.

MSNBC’s @Lawrence O’Donnell defends Michael Cohen stealing from the Trump Org.: “Cohen [was trying] to rebalance the bonus he thought he deserved, & it still came out as less than the bonus he thought he deserved & the bonus he had gotten the year before” pic.twitter.com/UsdEfQUetR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 20, 2024

Related