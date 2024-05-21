US Borders Are Open As Cyberattacks Threaten Our Water

The EPA warned that cyberattacks against water utilities are becoming more frequent and severe. EPA officials said that approximately 70 percent of utilities inspected by federal officials over the last year have violated standards designed to mitigate cyber threats.

If this is true, maybe a normal administration would close the borders. Our enemies are pouring in when they’re not laughing at us.

Some water systems are falling short in basic ways, the alert said, including failure to change default passwords or cut off system access to former employees. Because water utilities often rely on computer software to operate treatment plants and distribution systems, protecting information technology and process controls is crucial, the EPA said. Possible impacts of cyberattacks include interruptions to water treatment and storage, damage to pumps and valves, and alteration of chemical levels to hazardous amounts, the agency said.

“In many cases, systems are not doing what they are supposed to be doing, which is to have completed a risk assessment of their vulnerabilities that includes cybersecurity and to make sure that plan is available and informing the way they do business,” said EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe.

McCabe named China, Russia, and Iran as the countries that are “actively seeking the capability to disable U.S. critical infrastructure, including water and wastewater.”

So why are we allowing tens of thousands of military-age Chinese men to pour into San Diego illegally? This is madness.

#BREAKING: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has sent out a warning that cyberattacks against water utilities are becoming more frequent and severe, urging immediate steps to protect the nation’s drinking water from future attacks pic.twitter.com/CWh53oM2vL — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 20, 2024

Related