Off they go! US military vehicles heading for Iran

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Journalist at al-monitor, Assad Hanna said US military vehicles are being transported to Iran and posted a photo on Twitter as they are transported.

It’s amazing that happened with all that demilitarization of weaponry and vehicles. And, weren’t we told no Afghan could drive them anyway.

As Mr. Hanna says: The US kept supporting the civil society and the government in Afghanistan for 2 years, kept building NGOs and women empowerment projects, and when they decided to withdraw, they handed over the country to #Taliban.

Yes, we can!

Some went to the Pakistan Taliban, aka ISIS-K orjust Taliban.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

2 COMMENTS

Leave a Reply