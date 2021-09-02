Off they go! US military vehicles heading for Iran

















Journalist at al-monitor, Assad Hanna said US military vehicles are being transported to Iran and posted a photo on Twitter as they are transported.

It’s amazing that happened with all that demilitarization of weaponry and vehicles. And, weren’t we told no Afghan could drive them anyway.

As Mr. Hanna says: The US kept supporting the civil society and the government in Afghanistan for 2 years, kept building NGOs and women empowerment projects, and when they decided to withdraw, they handed over the country to #Taliban.

Yes, we can!

Taliban is moving the American military vehicles to Iran pic.twitter.com/FuIUwJ726c — Asaad Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) September 1, 2021

Some went to the Pakistan Taliban, aka ISIS-K orjust Taliban.

US military vehicles(Hamvee) and tanks are being smuggled to Pakistan from AFG by Taliban. Almost 3 decades ago Mujahideen smuggled Russian military vehicles and tanks to Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/1GEWkfb3oD — javed Hamdard (@jhamdard) August 16, 2021

