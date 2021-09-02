Britain’s socialized medicine is killing people & it’s coming here

















Britain is letting people die because doctors and medicine are the victims of socialized medicine — the totalitarian bureaucracy.

The gentleman in the video below was not allowed to see a doctor until it was too late. You see, once the government is in charge, money, politics, manufactured crises, and bureaucracy control your health.

Lots of luck America! The Democrats will force it on you soon.

Watch:

Britain’s “envy of the world” health service is just turning people away to die. https://t.co/bEHq6Qd1Gx — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) September 1, 2021

SOME RESPONSES FROM THE BRITS

My dad was diagnosed over the phone with a migraine, knew it wasn’t so called 999 and told them i thought he was having a stroke so they would send somebody out. Paramedics had to lift him out of bed he was that bad, CT Scan later multiple bleeds on the brain! — scarlett (@Scarlettlady73) September 1, 2021

You seriously telling me the NHS is underfunded? GPs have used this pandemic as an excuse to do as little work as possible. This carries on I want rid of the NHS – at least in its current guise. — Jim Mc (@jmc_1872) September 1, 2021

Was told to take a picture of my throat in January this year because my GP refused to see me. Diagnosed tonsillitis and antibiotics there was no change in February still refused to see me and in March fell ill with stage 3 inoperable throat cancer. Im so angry — Philip tipping (@PhilipTipping) September 1, 2021

My Nan was in excruciating pain and was told over the phone it was a urine infection. Given a case of antibiotics and it worsened to the extent that she was rushed into hospital and not even an hour after she arrived she passed away. Undiagnosed bladder cancer. — Chef Luke pegler (@Lukepegler1) September 1, 2021

