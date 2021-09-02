Britain’s socialized medicine is killing people & it’s coming here

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Britain is letting people die because doctors and medicine are the victims of socialized medicine — the totalitarian bureaucracy.

The gentleman in the video below was not allowed to see a doctor until it was too late. You see, once the government is in charge, money, politics, manufactured crises, and bureaucracy control your health.

Lots of luck America! The Democrats will force it on you soon.

Watch:

SOME RESPONSES FROM THE BRITS


2 COMMENTS

  2. I have a Whole Lot of issues with the healthcare in this country, from Corporate medicine to doctors controlled by Government and Big Pharma, but at least we still have some choice. I’d be curious of the cost now for both the individual and insurance for a pregnancy, from the very beginning and afterwards. We spent a little over a hundred for all visits and doctor’s care throughout, until they were all home.

