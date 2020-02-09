Officer shot in NY after attempted assassination of officers, de Blasio jabbers about hate

Fox News reports that a gunman opened fire inside a New York City police precinct Sunday morning. He struck one Lieutenant in the arm. The seeming attempted massacre came hours after another police officer was shot and injured in his patrol car. Officials called the second attack an attempted assassination.

The suspect walked into the precinct and opened fire Sunday.

Law enforcement sources believe the gunman was the same man from the Saturday night shooting of a Bronx cop.

The suspect is in custody.

The Assassination Attempt

Two New York City police officers narrowly escaped with their lives when a gunman fired into their patrol van Saturday night. The attack left one officer wounded. Officials called it an attempted assassination.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the attack “should outrage all New Yorkers.” It happened just before 8:30 pm in the South Bronx.

The officer is expected to survive and “it’s a miracle,” Shea said.

From water attacks to attempted murder.

DE BLASIO WON’T TAKE THE BLAME FOR EMPOWERING CRIMINALS

This is a direct result of the pro-criminal message and lax enforcement that criminals witness. Thank Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, two incompetents.

Crime is rising steadily in New York City. Even de Blasio admits it.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, gave his usual oblivious response to the assassination attempt. He condemned the attack, blaming it on hatred. It couldn’t, of course, have anything to do with his dangerous policies or his visible contempt of law enforcement.

“There’s too much hatred in general, there’s too much hatred being directed at our officers, and it has to end,” the mayor said. “We have to move forward in a situation like this and find a way to create a peaceful society, not one where those who protect us are in danger in this way.”

What an incredibly unaware individual.