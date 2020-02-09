Antifa terrorists own the streets of Portland as police retreat

Antifa terrorists own the streets of Portland. The police are in full retreat. This is happening because of the Democrat mayor and the lax enforcement he demands.

Thank a Democrat for turning our streets into dangerous territory. Democrats weaken law enforcement at the same time they attempt to disarm us.

Democrats will tell you Antifa are not Democrats. It is true they are communist anarchists, but outside of one critical comment by Pelosi, Democrats do not criticize these people who do their dirty jobs for them. In fact, the NY Times has lauded their cool attire, Chris Cuomo and Joe Biden have complimented them, and more.

Joe Biden launched his campaign on the Charlottesville hoax and called Antifa “courageous young Americans.” Chris Cuomo stood up for them for “fighting hate.”

We know there are domestic terrorists in Antifa, yet the NY Times glamorized them. In an article for Style, titled, “What to wear to smash the state”, the author focuses on their “look” and their stylish black clothing and boots.

Here’s more [ Democrat Tim Kaine’s son is antifa]:

The fact that Democrats in Democrat cities do nothing to stop Antifa most of the time should say a lot.

WATCH THE VIDEOS AND THE POLICE STANDING DOWN

#AntifaTerrorists roaming the streets of Portland that they own pic.twitter.com/VWfFwDiowA — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 9, 2020

Antifa terrorists tried to push this woman in front of a moving car, but police did nothing. “You’re in the road and you need to get out,” one said:

Antifa militants push a woman in the direction of an approaching car. pic.twitter.com/5bjAAuAHPz — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 8, 2020

A local citizen journalist was harrassed and the police did nothing.

First-person video recorded on Brandon Brown’s GoPro shows the unprovoked antifa attack today. @PortlandPolice were nearby on bicycles but did not intervene. https://t.co/6Qvk3mO1cA https://t.co/udfe4Ii4J1 pic.twitter.com/hVcFKaXVSn — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 9, 2020

The reason citizen journalists cover this is because mainstream journalists were told to not cover Antifa.