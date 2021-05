Officer Tatum has the answer to police brutality — stop resisting arrest. He asks, What good is police reform if you resist arrest? He also said people should stop committing crimes.

Former Officer Tatum talked about the stats of black crime, saying there is no bogeyman. He also explained why the police department is not systemically racist and addressed critical race theory.

This is a very well-done clip, as is the Chris Rock clip posted after this.

Here is a more comic version:



