Steelworkers union begs Biden to keep tariffs – the dummies endorsed him



















Elections have consequences

One must wonder if the steelworkers have buyer’s remorse or why they even voted for Joe Biden in the first place. He indirectly made it clear that he’d do away with the tariffs and that means a lot of steelworkers will get laid off and China will get jobs.

If people are this stupid, maybe they shouldn’t be allowed to vote.

“The tariffs have been a success, allowing our industry to restart idled mills, rehire laid-off workers and invest in the future,” the union stated.

So, why did they endorse Joe Biden?

After all that DJT did to preserve their industry, the steelworkers union trolled him with their logo on the Trump building. It was his central theme — America First. With Biden — it’s everyplace but America first.

Biden said ‘buy American’ a few times and they believed him? Even though he has never supported US manufacturing in his career? Trump, on the other hand, was actually bringing back manufacturing. The joke’s on them, isn’t it?

Pathetic!

