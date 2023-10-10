Officially a Hack, Jennifer Griffin Makes Excuses for the $6B

JENNIFER GRIFFIN GOES FULL HACK REPORTER

Jennifer Griffin has become a hack propagandist. She’s trying to say the $6 billion Biden released had nothing to do with all those weapons, missiles, and tanks they bought for Hamas. She said the $6 billion is in a secure account in Qatar. That’s true, but it’s a red herring.

Iran has credit. They use the money for necessities as required and then take the money they would have used for necessities to create terror in the region. It’s also a lot more than $6 billion. Iraq is holding $10 billion for them. That’s money Biden released in June. The US also ignores sanctions on its oil exports. So they export a lot more to China and are making a killing.

Griffin also made a point of saying it was their money frozen by the US. That also misses the point.

She said some rescued prisoners worked for Trump to back up her fallacious argument. That has nothing to do with anything.

The $6 billion was sent to what has been described to me as an even more secure bank account in Qatar where it still sits. To withdraw any of the money the US Treasury still has to validate the bills of lading for the money to be used. The Qataris have oversight over the money. https://t.co/fZy51Y6Az8 — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 7, 2023

Regarding the $6 billion: I spoke to several senior officials who were involved in the unfreezing of the $6 billion to Iran in exchange for 5 US prisoners, some of whom worked under the Trump Administration and are still serving… — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 7, 2023

Fox News is a joke. They’re dull and dishonest. I tried watching them last night as they reported about the attack, and they were unwatchable.

