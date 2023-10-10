Officially a Hack, Jennifer Griffin Makes Excuses for the $6B

By
M Dowling
-
2
9

JENNIFER GRIFFIN GOES FULL HACK REPORTER

Jennifer Griffin has become a hack propagandist. She’s trying to say the $6 billion Biden released had nothing to do with all those weapons, missiles, and tanks they bought for Hamas. She said the $6 billion is in a secure account in Qatar. That’s true, but it’s a red herring.

Iran has credit. They use the money for necessities as required and then take the money they would have used for necessities to create terror in the region. It’s also a lot more than $6 billion. Iraq is holding $10 billion for them. That’s money Biden released in June. The US also ignores sanctions on its oil exports. So they export a lot more to China and are making a killing.

Jennifer Griffin

Griffin also made a point of saying it was their money frozen by the US. That also misses the point.

She said some rescued prisoners worked for Trump to back up her fallacious argument. That has nothing to do with anything.

Fox News is a joke. They’re dull and dishonest. I tried watching them last night as they reported about the attack, and they were unwatchable.

Watch:


Greg
Guest
Greg
5 minutes ago

Does this airhead know where the leader of Hamas is staying.

The Prisoner
Guest
The Prisoner
7 minutes ago

Griffin is an Israeli citizen and propagandist, probably CIA connected. She has a pattern of covering for US government generated disasters.

This situation is suspicious, The USA has been supporting terrorism a long time. The $6 billion is just one example. She disproved nothing. Our media is very infiltrated.

