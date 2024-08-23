American Voters Are “Getting Dumb Breathtakingly Fast”

“Americans are getting dumb breathtakingly fast,” says Peter St. Onge. In 1900, Inaugurals were written at a college level, but today, they are written at 8th grade level for Barack Obama, 9th grade for Donald Trump, and 7th grade for Joe Biden.

In 1828, Andrew Jackson’s Inaugural was written on a 22nd-grade level, in other words, a two PhD level.

George Washington’s Inaugural was in 26th grade, so you’d need that third PhD.

St. Onge notes that most people didn’t have a formal education then. He said we imported the Prussian school of indoctrination, and that started us on the downward path. St. Onge then went on to talk about the teacher’s union. It’s a short clip but very worthwhile.

Read more here and here.