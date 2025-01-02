Officials Plead with Police to Detour Hamas Marchers Away From the Synagogue

In London, community leaders and one of the country’s most senior barristers pleaded with the police to move a major Gaza march away from a synagogue.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC)-organized rally on January 18 – a Shabbat – is planned to begin at the BBC headquarters in Portland Place, just 500 meters from Central Synagogue.

It’s intimidating and frightening because they rail against Jews and scream for their slaughter.

Let me interject here that it’s illegal to stand in front of a Planned Parenthood clinic silently praying, and you can’t insult the child rapists because they’re from Pakistan or Pakistan descent.

PC police are allowing abusers to terrify people.

The rabbi said that he had reported to the police hearing chants for “genocide of Jews” from his synagogue, but that the information had been met with a “shrug”.

Previous marches sanctioned by the police have affected other London synagogues, including Western Marble Arch and Westminster, disrupting their services and forcing Jews to stay away.

Lord Pannick said that he was one of several lawyers and community leaders deeply concerned about the Met’s approach to the protests, which, he said, often means congregants are forced to hear activists shouting “hostility to Israel, and indeed sometimes their support for Hamas and for Hezbollah” while walking to shul.

London Islamists can wear Hamas bandanas, praise Hitler, and call for jihad and the extermination of Jews with impunity. A single white male garners the full force of the law for independent journalism at a march against antisemitism. Make it make sensepic.twitter.com/S4VgqKc4VN — Fr Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) November 26, 2023

Terror supporters use CHILDREN to lead a march calling for the genocide of Jews in Cork, Ireland. Dozens of children led a march chanting ‘There is only one solution’ as they chillingly called for the eradication of Israel. pic.twitter.com/mDHYXCOhsn — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 29, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email