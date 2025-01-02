FBI Believes New Orleans Terrorist Was a Lone Wolf

The FBI says they no longer believe there were others involved in the New Orleans terror attack. There is no obvious connection between him and the Tesla attacker Matthew Livelsberger.

The New Year’s Day truck attack that killed 14 people and wounded dozens of others appears to have been the act of a lone wolf and unrelated to a truck blast in Las Vegas, authorities said Thursday.

The driver in the attack here, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was fatally shot by police at the scene. Christopher Raia, deputy assistant director of the FBI’s counterterrorism division, said Thursday that law enforcement officials were following up on more than 400 tips in the case. Raia said the preliminary investigation indicated Jabbar acted alone, although a day earlier, FBI special agent Alethea Duncan had said that authorities did not believe Jabbar was “solely responsible.”

He was going to kill his family and friends but changed his mind.

He recently traveled to Muslim Brotherhood headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

The Vegas attacker had a gunshot wound.

We don’t necessarily believe the FBI because the Vegas and New Orleans attacks just took place, and they did not have time to fully investigate. They also have a history of lying.

The Vegas and New Orleans attackers rented vehicles from the same popular app. called Turo. They served on the same base. How has the FBI investigated all this since yesterday? It is only a preliminary assessment. It could change.

And what happened to reports of people placing bombs?

Cybertruck explosion at Trump Las Vegas being investigated as possible terror attack. Investigators say no evidence of link to New Orleans… “Investigators did determine the Tesla truck was rented via the Turo app, the same one used to rent the pickup truck used in New Orleans.” pic.twitter.com/NTt4ikzrhN — Jerry Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) January 1, 2025

