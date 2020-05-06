Officials to charge peaceful protesters with felonies as owner opens bar

Ector County Sheriff’s SWAT team raided a peaceful protest at Big Daddy Zane’s in West Odessa. The bar opened this afternoon despite Abbott’s latest orders. They say “all businesses are essential.”

The heavily armed Ector County sheriff and his men arrived in a tank, and with guns drawn, arrested eight people including the female bar owner Gabrielle Ellison.

What a bunch of clowns.

The law is planning to charge them all with third-degree felonies. Meanwhile, criminals throughout the country are released so they don’t catch the virus.

The officials are making criminals out of hard-working Americans.

