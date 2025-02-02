What happened to the 12,000 North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia in Ukraine? Ukraine says about 4,000 were killed or injured last year.

Ukraine said North Korea sent top soldiers, but Russia used them to carry out ground assaults and human-wave attacks. In other words, they became bait and targets.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Friday, Jan. 31, that soldiers had not seen North Korean troops on the front lines in Russia’s Kursk region in several weeks. A spokesperson for Ukraine’s military special forces told CNN he believes it is because of all the mass casualties Pyongyang’s soldiers have suffered.

NoKo and Russia aren’t talking.

