Oh Great, SCOTUS OKs IRS Slithering Into Accounts & Taking $$$

The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously okays the IRS plodding through taxpayers’ bank records in secret, warrantless fishing expeditions. The IRS can also collect unpaid taxes from family members and associates without legal ties to those accounts.

And now we will have 80,000 more IRS agents to do it. Forget about getting your money back. When the government does its asset forfeitures, even the innocent often can’t get their money and other assets back.

The Court noted that “the authority vested in tax collectors may be abused, as all power is subject to abuse” and that “Congress has given the IRS considerable power,” the Supreme Court’s 9-0 ruling in Polselli v. IRS declined to restrict the IRS’s authority.

Attorneys for The Rutherford Institute and Cato Institute had filed an amicus brief in Polselli arguing that the sweeping investigatory power wielded by the IRS—to circumvent the Fourth Amendment by carrying out warrantless searches of the bank accounts and records of innocent people, who are given no notice or right to object to the search, merely because they may be associated with a delinquent taxpayer—offends every constitutional sensibility on the right to privacy.

This is out of an originalist-dominated court.

The left wants to rule from the bench, and the right doesn’t want to change laws Congress put into effect.

“This practice of investigating the bank records of innocent taxpayers because they may have family members or associates who are delinquent on their taxes is merely a perverse form of guilt by association,” said constitutional attorney John W. Whitehead, president of The Rutherford Institute and author of Battlefield America: The War on the American People. “At a minimum, Fourth Amendment protections should not disappear just because sensitive information is shared with third parties, such as banks and attorneys.”

Related