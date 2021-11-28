Oh No, Poor Joe! Omicron Afflicted Aren’t Even Ending Up in the Hospital!

















The BBC spoke with the first doctor to discover the new coronavirus variant, which The WHO named Omicron, skipping the letter Xi to avoid embarrassing China’s Xi.

South African Dr. Angelique Coetzee is the first person to spot it but finds the coverage of it frustrating and distorted.

“So, I’m not sure why we are all up in arms?” Dr. Coetzee told the BBC. “We know there are a lot of mutations,” adding,” We need more time is needed before we know the seriousness of the disease for vulnerable people.” She added.

“We haven’t admitted anyone. I spoke to other colleagues of mine– and it’s the same picture.”

The BBC host asked if she believes the US, Britain, and Israel are panicking unnecessarily? She answered, “Yes.”

We reported that but it’s even worse coverage by the media than we thought.

Joe and his comrades will be so disappointed. The racist, xenophobic nativist already canceled flights from South Africa and 7 other nations, as we reported.

It seems unusual and quite contagious but so far, it’s nothing to get upset about. If it does get worse, who will believe the hysterical politicians and media? The hysteria is mostly politically agenda driven.

Watch Dr. Coetzee tell the BBC’s Andrew Marr how patients in South Africa have told her they’ve been feeling (it’s a nothing burger so far):

