Pothole Pete, Not 0% Kamala, Is Being Touted as the Next President in 2024

The 39-year-old lawyer who ran for President and serves as the US Transportation secretary is seen as a potential successor to Biden in 2028 — or in 2024 if Biden doesn’t make 2024.

We’d be surprised if Biden made it to next year.

Buttigieg, who was confirmed to his Cabinet post in February, recently told Politico that he likes his job and has not thought much about electioneering since getting settled in the nation’s capital.

“I’d say the other thing that I’m really enjoying about this job, although it’s very demanding and obviously requiring a lot, is that this is the least I have had to think about campaigns and elections in about a decade and that’s a very good thing,” he said last week.

It’s hard not to like a job where you can take the first two months off during a catastrophic supply chain problem!

He even got the job when he was famously known as Pothole Pete for not fixing potholes in his little city of South Bend while he served as mayor.

HE’S A GREAT CANDIDATE SINCE HE’S GOING TO FIX RACIST ROADS

Dems and their media think the passage of socialist infrastructure bills makes him somehow president material.

“Nobody in the West Wing shuts that down,” someone with knowledge of what is going on said to Politico. “It’s very open.”

Pothole Pete, the son of a famous communist professor, is proud to be part of the team. He’s far left too.

If you notice, this leaves out 0% Kamala, an unlikeable phony who got ahead sleeping with the San Fran mayor for two years.

WATCH: Sec. Buttigieg says his relationship with VP Kamala Harris isn’t affected by reports of rivalry: “She and I are part of a team that is disciplined.”@SecretaryPete: “There’s no room to get caught up in the parlor games and I’m proud to be part of the Biden-Harris team.” pic.twitter.com/I8iyyclXCt — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 21, 2021

Pothole is going to fix racist roads as soon as he’s done posting memes.

Buttigieg said he was going to go after racist roads but so far all he is doing is posting shitty memes of white people. https://t.co/Cx7xOqC7JV — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 28, 2021

