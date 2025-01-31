Oh No, We Lost Two Fake News Anchors in a Week

NBC finally ditched activist Chuck Todd. He was the infamous left-wing blatherskite of Meet the Press. He had low ratings. Todd said he’s leaving to start his own podcast. Another far-left reporter, Kristen Welker, has gradually taken over his audience and his spot in the anchor chair.

“There’s never a perfect time to leave a place that’s been a professional home for so long, but I’m pretty excited about a few new projects that are on the cusp of going from ‘pie in the sky’ to ‘near reality.’ So I’m grateful for the chance to get a jump start on my next chapter during this important moment,” Todd said in the memo obtained by USA TODAY.

“The ‘ChuckToddcast’ is also coming with me (thank you, NBC). Stay tuned for an announcement about its new home soon. Needless to say, I do plan to continue to share my reporting and unique perspective of covering politics with data and history as important baselines in understanding where we were, where we are, and where we’re going,” he added.

Chuck Todd is out at NBC News. A shameless, dishonest, moralizing propagandist—Todd once berated Americans for “spreading disinformation” about the vaccines while yelling the “only ones dying are the unvaccinated!” Good luck with the ChuckToddcast!pic.twitter.com/4eRvXrVczK — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 31, 2025

His Toddcast won’t last long if it is anything like Acosta’s show. Acosta had Russia hoaxer Norm Eisen on as his first guest. Watch the clip and see what you think.

They call each other courageous for starting their own news source where they lie.

WATCH: Jim Acosta’s New Show on Substack Is Even Worse Than Expectedhttps://t.co/k7FUXlOIsK pic.twitter.com/Fe2wdje7Rc — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) January 30, 2025

