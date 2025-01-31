Sen. Warnock Asked RFK About Comparing CDC to Nazi Death Camps

Sen. Raphael Warnock grilled Robert Kennedy Jr. if he stands by his comments about the CDC being like a Nazi death camp, one of the agencies he would control as HHS Secretary. Some of the questions asked of him are abusive; others are legitimate. People online point to Warnock’s failings and far-left leanings as a reason for some embarrassing questions. However, if the question is fair, it’s fair. You decide. Warnock clearly likes the US health institutions and Obamacare.

Senator Warnock said Kennedy previously compared the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to Nazi death camps.

“Do you stand by those statements you made in the past, or do you retract those previous statements?” Warnock asked.

Kennedy said, “Senator, I don’t believe that I ever compared the CDC to Nazi death camps.”

“I never said it,” Kennedy added.

Maybe he didn’t mean it, but he did say it. During a 2013 autism conference, Kennedy compared the CDC’s childhood vaccine program to the Holocaust. He was asked why the CDC wasn’t acknowledging autism as an epidemic.

“To me, this is like Nazi death camps, what happened to these kids,” Kennedy said of the rising number of children diagnosed with autism. “I can’t tell you why somebody would do something like that. I can’t tell you why ordinary Germans participated in the Holocaust.”

Warnock also said Kennedy compared the CDC to sexual abusers in the Catholic Church.

At a 2019 conference, Kennedy claimed the CDC hid harms in its child vaccination programs and compared doing so to the child sexual abuse cover-up of the Catholic Church.

“The institution, CDC, and the vaccine program are more important than the children that it’s supposed to protect,” Kennedy said, according to NBC News reporting. “It’s the same reason we had a pedophile scandal in the Catholic Church because people were able to convince themselves that the institution, the church, was more important than these little boys and girls who were being raped.”

RFK said he disagreed with the statement, and he said it’s being interpreted that way. However, it’s not an interpretation; it’s what he said. It’s easy to be angry with these people after what they did with the vaccine, but is the question fair?

Democrats, in general, use extreme language. For example, they say J6 was like the Civil War or the Holocaust. They call people they don’t like Hitler.

It doesn’t worry me if RFK is a complete nut because he won’t last. President Trump will just fire him.

Watch:

