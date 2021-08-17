Oh shut up George, George issues a statement about Afghanistan

















George Bush is talking about Afghanistan. George wanted us to stay in the country — such as it is — forever.

Bush ordered the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan to oust the Taliban and deny al-Qaeda of a safe haven to launch any more terrorist attacks on the U.S. following 9/11.

He said last month that President Biden’s decision to pull U.S. troops from Afghanistan would leave Afghan women and girls facing “unspeakable harm.”

“Laura and I have been watching the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan with deep sadness,” Bush wrote in the statement. “Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much.”

Oh, shut up George. Where’s the apology? And why don’t you care about our open borders and all those unvetted people pouring across?

Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist writes, “President George W. Bush out with a defensive statement about the massive problems caused by his decision to pursue the costly and cartoonishly ineffective NATION-BUILDING strategy. Does not include an apology.”

