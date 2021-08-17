New Trump statement about surrender [miss him yet?]

















Former President Donald Trump issued a new statement in the wake of the abject failure in Afghanistan. Mr. Trump wants to know who Biden is going to surrender to next.

You can’t find Biden easily unless you’re at Camp David where he is vacationing. We did hear that Pennywise the clown is going to come back to make a statement. She is on vacation also. Kamala is MIA!

Kamala is MIA!

The featured image was printed with permission from Antonion Branco.

Related















