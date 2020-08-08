Ohhhhh, Maxine won’t like all of these choices for VP

Among the five finalists for Joe Biden’s running mate is a new contender, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D). Biden interviewed her last Sunday at his Delaware home. Whitmer is said to be one of the top three favored candidates, the others being Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and former Obama national security advisor and U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice. Others said to still be under consideration are Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).

This is according to NBC News.

Karen Bass, once a top contender is likely eliminated since she is an outspoken communist who greatly admires the Castro boys. The other choices are far-left also but less obvious.

THE CHOICE MUST BE A BLACK WOMAN

Maxine Waters claims to know who the pick will be. She said during a Friday virtual town hall meeting on Essence that Biden “can’t go home” unless he picks a black woman.

“We know that we’re going to have a Black woman as vice president. Let me guarantee you this, based on everything that I know and understand, and the help that he has already gotten from the Black community […] he can’t go home without a Black woman being VP.”

The problem is that only two black women are left although Warren is a woman of color. She’s roughly 1/1024 Native American or Hispanic or something. Duckworth is Asian descent. Whitmer is — God forbid — white.

It’s all about power for Maxine and her pals. It’s obscene that a VP candidate could be chosen by an irrelevant quality — race. What a disgrace.

“Let me guarantee you this, based on everything that I know and understand, and the help that he has already gotten from the Black community … he can’t go home without a Black woman being VP.” https://t.co/ePzXJFKB18 — Aimee Allison (@aimeeallison) August 8, 2020

.@repmaxinewaters on Joe Biden: “He can’t go home without a Black woman being VP.” Tap the link for more on our town hall with Rep. Maxine Waters. https://t.co/G4luKsCqn4 pic.twitter.com/PtO6g4G1ir — ESSENCE (@Essence) August 7, 2020