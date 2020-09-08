Ohio governor says they won’t forcibly detain children over COV-19

Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free. ~ Ronald Reagan The CDC issued its new preparedness guidelines. In order to protect children from biological threats like the FLU or from terrorism, they recommend parents prepare at least 3-day emergency kits for their children in case they can’t be sent home. It’s hard to imagine a threat from the flu that would keep children from being sent home.

They also reported that restaurants, public transportation, banks, and other facilities could close in an emergency.

They didn’t mention COVID but they did make note of the flu.

In Ohio, on August 31st, a few days later, the Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes ordered the creation of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) shelters. He legalized their use for people who “are unable to safely self-quarantine in their place of residence and to isolate those diagnosed with or showing symptoms of COVID-19.” This is according to the Ohio Star.

The order specifically covers COVID-19, and it covers those simply exposed or asymptomatic.

The order also notes that colleges and universities must make vacant buildings and land available in an emergency.

WHO GETS TO DECIDE

What remained unanswered was who gets to decide that a person’s home isn’t adequate for sheltering.

The Ohio Star pressed Governor DeWine’s press secretary for an answer to the question: “Would the non-congregate sheltering apply to Ohioans of all ages? That is, if a single parent has a one-bathroom apartment and a child is deemed to have had high exposure to COVID-19 at school and the health department determines that the child needs to isolate but also deems the single parent’s dwelling unsafe…is the child directed to the shelter?”

The response from the governor’s spokesperson, “Again, the nature of these shelters is typically for natural disasters. Usually, people seek alternate shelter well before the rare cases where local authorities might condemn a property due to a natural disaster.”

GOVERNOR DE WINE CALLS THE IDEA “CRAZY”

DeWine was asked about it Thursday and called the idea of children taken from their parents “ridiculous” and “absurd.”

He said rumors that Ohio plans to enact an order forcing those who have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) into mandatory FEMA camps or shelters is “crazy.”

“This order does not create FEMA camps to force people to quarantine against their will,” DeWine said, referring to the funding to create such safe housing options for first responders, health workers and those working with COVID-19 positive patients.

DeWine also added: “Our order really just creates a funding mechanism to allow this to happen. I am aware there are rumors on the internet that incorrectly claim these orders allow children to be separated from their parents without permission. Let me just say this is absolutely ridiculous. It is not true. There is no intention anyone has to separate children. But somehow, this has been reported on the internet.

“No truth to the rumors at all. Families will not be separated, children will not be taken away from their loved ones. Having quarantine housing options gives people the choice when they need it for a safe comfortable place to recover from the virus. Or, in the case of our health folks, it gives them a place to shelter. It gives them a place to be so they don’t have to go home and it to their family.”

It’s Not So Far-Fectched

They do force quarantine in other nations, including New Zealand. Given the wording of the order, it’s understandable that some people became concerned. Then when they ask questions, they get vague non-answers. De Wine was more direct.

From the wording, it looks like they could forcibly detain if they wanted to, and the conspiracy as he calls it is based on something tangible.

Go to 1:00 in particular: